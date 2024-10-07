NEWS

Trafficker’s speedboat collides with coast guard vessel near Kos, 25 migrants rescued

[Intime file photo]

A speedboat carrying migrants collided with a coast guard vessel on Friday night near the island of Kos, in the eastern Aegean, it was announced on Monday.

According to a coast guard statement, the inflatable speedboat “intentionally collided” with one of its vessels, causing all the migrants to fall into the sea.

Coast guard officers rescued a total of 25 migrants, including an unconscious young girl. The statement noted that officers administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, successfully reviving the girl.

The speedboat sank following the collision and the incident is currently under investigation by the Kos port authority.

