Asylum seekers face delays in getting aid

Thousands of asylum seekers in Greece are facing a financial crisis, having not received their monthly assistance for over five months.

This funding, managed by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, provides €75 per person each month to help cover essential living expenses. The last payments were made in April 2024, according to a statement from the ministry to Refugee Support Aegean (RSA), which represents affected individuals. Officials say that payments will be retroactively issued once funds become available.

Delays are not only affecting individual payments but also impacting food service companies and other suppliers owed money.

Many reception centers lack interpreters due to these funding shortages, which should have been addressed through EU programs. Bureaucratic issues have complicated the timely release of these funds.

Currently, around 15,100 asylum seekers live in Greece’s reception facilities, with a substantial number being young children. Alarmingly, over 55% of applicants – about 8,590 individuals – have not yet been integrated into the financial assistance program despite being eligible under the law. Around 6,500 who were receiving aid stopped getting funds in April. The law stipulates monthly support ranging from €75 for individuals to €210 for families of four or more.

This financial assistance is vital for asylum seekers with no other resources, covering hygiene products, medical needs, school supplies, and meals. Many reception centers are far from essential services, making transportation a necessity for appointments. RSA emphasizes that this support is crucial, especially given the severe shortages in basic living conditions in Greece’s overcrowded refugee camps.

Unaccompanied minors in shelters are also facing challenges in enrolling in schools due to limited availability. Educational authorities have reported reduced slots due to the merging of schools, making integration into the Greek education system increasingly difficult. Many teens hope to pursue vocational training, but their opportunities remain limited.