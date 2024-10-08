NEWS

Emergency guidelines after police cell deaths

Emergency guidelines after police cell deaths
[InTime News]

Following two deadly incidents, Attica police issued an urgent directive on Friday regarding the safety of detention centers. 

A Pakistani inmate died in unknown circumstances at the Agios Panteleimon police station, while a Bangladeshi national committed suicide at the Omonia precinct.

The police order acknowledged “significant omissions and deviations” in current procedures that undermine the credibility of the police force.

It emphasizes the need for stricter safety measures and directs officers to conduct thorough searches of detainees and their belongings, as well as to monitor food deliveries.

The Pakistani man, detained three days prior, reportedly had bruises on his body. His family’s lawyer claims he was beaten to death by police. The Bangladeshi detainee, 29, was found hanged in his cell, although his country’s diplomatic representatives question the suicide narrative.

The order also stresses the importance of assessing detainee risk factors and maintaining constant communication with individuals who may be at risk of self-harm or escape. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nine arrested during soccer match
NEWS

Nine arrested during soccer match

Two brothers surrender after fatally stabbing cousin in Athens
NEWS

Two brothers surrender after fatally stabbing cousin in Athens

Trafficker’s speedboat collides with coast guard vessel near Kos, 25 migrants rescued
NEWS

Trafficker’s speedboat collides with coast guard vessel near Kos, 25 migrants rescued

Iraklio police nab man for possession of firearm and knives
NEWS

Iraklio police nab man for possession of firearm and knives

Authorities scramble to contain youth violence
NEWS

Authorities scramble to contain youth violence

Probe reveals scheme costing EU millions
NEWS

Probe reveals scheme costing EU millions