Emergency guidelines after police cell deaths

Following two deadly incidents, Attica police issued an urgent directive on Friday regarding the safety of detention centers.

A Pakistani inmate died in unknown circumstances at the Agios Panteleimon police station, while a Bangladeshi national committed suicide at the Omonia precinct.

The police order acknowledged “significant omissions and deviations” in current procedures that undermine the credibility of the police force.

It emphasizes the need for stricter safety measures and directs officers to conduct thorough searches of detainees and their belongings, as well as to monitor food deliveries.

The Pakistani man, detained three days prior, reportedly had bruises on his body. His family’s lawyer claims he was beaten to death by police. The Bangladeshi detainee, 29, was found hanged in his cell, although his country’s diplomatic representatives question the suicide narrative.

The order also stresses the importance of assessing detainee risk factors and maintaining constant communication with individuals who may be at risk of self-harm or escape.