Greece to experience ‘Indian Summer’ this October, meteorological service reports

A swimmer has a shower at a beach of Glyfada suburb, south of Athens, Greece, on July 14, 2024. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greece is set to experience an “Indian Summer” or “Saint Demetrius’ Summer” this October, according to the director of the National Meteorological Service, Theodoros Kolydas.

In a social media post, Kolydas explained that while October is usually a transitional month, it will be marked by warm, dry weather.

“These days are often referred to as ‘Indian Summer’ and similar conditions are expected across Europe, including Greece,” Kolydas said. He added that sunny and dry periods like this can occur earlier, depending on the position of the high-pressure system covering the region.