Greece to experience ‘Indian Summer’ this October, meteorological service reports

A swimmer has a shower at a beach of Glyfada suburb, south of Athens, Greece, on July 14, 2024. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greece is set to experience an “Indian Summer” or “Saint Demetrius’ Summer” this October, according to the director of the National Meteorological Service, Theodoros Kolydas. 

In a social media post, Kolydas explained that while October is usually a transitional month, it will be marked by warm, dry weather.

“These days are often referred to as ‘Indian Summer’ and similar conditions are expected across Europe, including Greece,” Kolydas said. He added that sunny and dry periods like this can occur earlier, depending on the position of the high-pressure system covering the region.

Weather

Bus passengers trapped by flooding in Athens amid Storm Atena
Schools' reopening postponed in eastern Macedonia and Thrace due to storm Atena
Car stuck after pothole appears in Athens street amid heavy rain
Heat expected to break this week
Almost 32,00 lightning strikes in 24 hours
Heat to peak on Saturday, rains on Sunday
