Nine arrested during soccer match

Nine people were arrested at the Athens Olympic Stadium stadium on Saturday during a soccer match between crosstown rivals Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, as police conducted extensive security checks.

In a statement on Monday, police said the suspects, aged between 17 and 46, were nabbed as part of an ongoing crackdown on sports-related violence.

Charges against the suspects include violations related to controlled substances, weapons possession, and the use of fireworks and flares.

Prior to the match, police conducted body searches and found small amounts of cannabis, two fireworks, two smoke bombs, a knuckle duster, and a folding knife. The match ended 0-0.

