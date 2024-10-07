NEWS

Piraeus blaze in abandoned building contained, causes disruptions

Piraeus blaze in abandoned building contained, causes disruptions

A fire broke out Monday evening in an abandoned building near the port of Piraeus’ metro station. 

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 9 p.m., deploying 40 firefighters and nine vehicles. The fire’s cause is still unknown.

Piraeus Mayor Giannis Moralis deemed the fire “dangerous” due to the dense urban area, noting a nearby bar was destroyed. 

Traffic on surrounding streets and part of Metro Line 1 (ISAP) was temporarily halted. 

Authorities issued a 112 emergency alert advising residents to close doors and windows due to smoke. The situation has since been resolved.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
19 wildfires in 24 hours, Fire Service says
NEWS

19 wildfires in 24 hours, Fire Service says

Firefighter hospitalized after serious injury
ILEIA WILDFIRE

Firefighter hospitalized after serious injury

Eight garbage trucks destroyed in apparent arson attack in Iraklio, Crete
NEWS

Eight garbage trucks destroyed in apparent arson attack in Iraklio, Crete

Man sentenced to prison for arson in Ilia
NEWS

Man sentenced to prison for arson in Ilia

Greek firefighters contain a blaze at a major oil refinery that injured 3 workers
ENERGY

Greek firefighters contain a blaze at a major oil refinery that injured 3 workers

Three workers injured in fire at Motor Oil refinery, company reports
ENERGY

Three workers injured in fire at Motor Oil refinery, company reports