Piraeus blaze in abandoned building contained, causes disruptions

A fire broke out Monday evening in an abandoned building near the port of Piraeus’ metro station.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 9 p.m., deploying 40 firefighters and nine vehicles. The fire’s cause is still unknown.

Piraeus Mayor Giannis Moralis deemed the fire “dangerous” due to the dense urban area, noting a nearby bar was destroyed.

Traffic on surrounding streets and part of Metro Line 1 (ISAP) was temporarily halted.

Authorities issued a 112 emergency alert advising residents to close doors and windows due to smoke. The situation has since been resolved.