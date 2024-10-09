NEWS

Navigating the Adriatic: A maritime summit in Venice

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias joined regional counterparts in Venice for the Adriatic and Ionian Initiative (ADRION) summit.

With Greece presiding over the initiative from June 2024 until May 2025, Dendias emphasized the importance of regional collaboration on critical issues such as maritime security and naval interoperability. The summit drew participation from Albania’s Defense Minister Pirro Vengu, Croatia’s Deputy Defense Minister Drago Matanovic, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Montenegro’s Deputy Defense Minister Marko Markovic, and Slovenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Damir Crncec.

Against the enchanting backdrop of the Venetian canals, Dendias and his counterparts engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening defense ties in a region where cooperation is vital for collective security. 

