Two brothers surrender after fatally stabbing cousin in Athens

Two brothers, aged 17 and 19, surrendered to police after killing their 28-year-old cousin Monday night in Kypseli, Athens.

Police found the victim around 11 p.m. with severe neck wounds from a sharp object. Two knives were found at the scene. He was taken to Evangelismos Hospital, where he died.

About an hour later, the brothers turned themselves in, with the 17-year-old admitting to the stabbing and the 19-year-old saying he assisted. They claimed their cousin had abused them.

