Three charged in Halkidiki fun park death

A prosecutor in northern Greece on Tuesday charged the owner of an amusement park and a ride operator with manslaughter with possible intent, over the death of a 19-year-old man at a fun park in Halkidiki on August 20.

The funfair’s engineer was charged with complicity in the felony, according to judicial sources cited by state-run news agency AMNA.

The teen, who was holidaying with his two brothers and parents, died when he was thrown from a spinning-chair ride (called “Crazy Dance”) after his seat broke. According to the forensic report, he suffered massive injuries and his death was instantaneous. One of his brothers was on the ride with him but sustained only minor injuries, while the other witnessed the incident.

An inspection of the ride where the teenager lost his life showed it to be rusty and broken, with missing screws.

Following the charges, the three defendants will be asked to testify before an investigative magistrate in Polygyros.

According to the same sources, the investigation is continuing to identify other possible suspects.