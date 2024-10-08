Two Turks arrested in Rhodes for human trafficking, luxury yacht seized

Authorities on the island of Rhodes arrested two Turkish nationals for human trafficking and seized a yacht and a car.

Following a tip-off, a Turkish-flagged catamaran was found at the new yacht marina, where a 30-year-old man disembarked five migrants and loaded them into a rented car.

A 41-year-old Turkish captain and five more migrants were found on the yacht.

The migrants said they paid 8,000 to 9,000 euros each for transport from Turkey and identified the two men as their smugglers.

All were taken into custody, and the yacht and car were confiscated.