Fires on Greek-flagged tanker Sounion extinguished

A photo released by the European Union’s Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea on August 25. [EU Operation Aspides via AP]

The work of extinguishing the 18 fires that were burning on the Greek-flagged tanker Sounion was successfully completed on Sunday.

Sources at the Shipping Ministry said that the operation was carried out by a specialized team of 27 people with the support of the ship Aigaion Pelagos.

The Houthis attacked the Sounion in the Red Sea on August 21, subsequently placing explosives on the vessel that caused the fires.

The tanker is being towed by the Aigaion Pelagos towards Suez, where it is expected that 150,000 tons of Iraqi crude oil it was carrying will be transferred to another tanker. [AMNA]