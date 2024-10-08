NEWS

Fires on Greek-flagged tanker Sounion extinguished

Fires on Greek-flagged tanker Sounion extinguished
A photo released by the European Union’s Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea on August 25. [EU Operation Aspides via AP]

The work of extinguishing the 18 fires that were burning on the Greek-flagged tanker Sounion was successfully completed on Sunday.

Sources at the Shipping Ministry said that the operation was carried out by a specialized team of 27 people with the support of the ship Aigaion Pelagos.

The Houthis attacked the Sounion in the Red Sea on August 21, subsequently placing explosives on the vessel that caused the fires.

The tanker is being towed by the Aigaion Pelagos towards Suez, where it is expected that 150,000 tons of Iraqi crude oil it was carrying will be transferred to another tanker. [AMNA]

Shipping Middle East Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Piraeus blaze in abandoned building contained, causes disruptions
NEWS

Piraeus blaze in abandoned building contained, causes disruptions

19 wildfires in 24 hours, Fire Service says
NEWS

19 wildfires in 24 hours, Fire Service says

Firefighter hospitalized after serious injury
ILEIA WILDFIRE

Firefighter hospitalized after serious injury

Eight garbage trucks destroyed in apparent arson attack in Iraklio, Crete
NEWS

Eight garbage trucks destroyed in apparent arson attack in Iraklio, Crete

Man sentenced to prison for arson in Ilia
NEWS

Man sentenced to prison for arson in Ilia

Greek firefighters contain a blaze at a major oil refinery that injured 3 workers
ENERGY

Greek firefighters contain a blaze at a major oil refinery that injured 3 workers