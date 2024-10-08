NEWS

Brothers charged with premeditated murder in fatal attack on relative in Athens

Brothers charged with premeditated murder in fatal attack on relative in Athens
Sofia Spigou

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of premeditated murder on Tuesday, as well as illegal possession and use of a weapon, against two brothers who confessed to the fatal attack on a relative in Kypseli, central Athens, claiming that he had sexually abused them in the past.

The two defendants, aged 17 and 19, are expected to appear before a juvenile investigator on Friday.

Their parents, accused of neglecting their supervision, were released and referred to a misdemeanor court, where they will be tried on the same day.

Reportedly, the two brothers had arranged a meeting on Monday with the 28-year-old victim, who had recently returned to Greece from Albania.

The brothers claim that during their childhood, the 28-year-old had sexually abused them in Albania. An argument reportedly broke out over the alleged past incidents, leading to the fatal injury of the 28-year-old.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police officers discovered the man with a neck injury. Two knives were found at the scene.

The man was transported to Evangelismos Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour later, the two brothers voluntarily appeared at the Kypseli police station and confessed to killing the 28-year-old. The 17-year-old reportedly told police that he inflicted the fatal wound, while the 19-year-old admitted to being an accomplice.

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Taxi driver charged in assault on transgender woman
NEWS

Taxi driver charged in assault on transgender woman

Kavala teenager arrested for homophobic attack
NEWS

Kavala teenager arrested for homophobic attack

Prosecutor wants verdicts in gay activist murder upheld
NEWS

Prosecutor wants verdicts in gay activist murder upheld

LGBTQ youth group condemns Golden Dawn attack on offices
NEWS

LGBTQ youth group condemns Golden Dawn attack on offices

Thessaloniki court oversees investigation into assault against LGBT individuals
NEWS

Thessaloniki court oversees investigation into assault against LGBT individuals

9 jailed pending trial over allegedly harassing, threatening 2 transgender persons in Thessaloniki
NEWS

9 jailed pending trial over allegedly harassing, threatening 2 transgender persons in Thessaloniki