Brothers charged with premeditated murder in fatal attack on relative in Athens

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of premeditated murder on Tuesday, as well as illegal possession and use of a weapon, against two brothers who confessed to the fatal attack on a relative in Kypseli, central Athens, claiming that he had sexually abused them in the past.

The two defendants, aged 17 and 19, are expected to appear before a juvenile investigator on Friday.

Their parents, accused of neglecting their supervision, were released and referred to a misdemeanor court, where they will be tried on the same day.

Reportedly, the two brothers had arranged a meeting on Monday with the 28-year-old victim, who had recently returned to Greece from Albania.

The brothers claim that during their childhood, the 28-year-old had sexually abused them in Albania. An argument reportedly broke out over the alleged past incidents, leading to the fatal injury of the 28-year-old.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police officers discovered the man with a neck injury. Two knives were found at the scene.

The man was transported to Evangelismos Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour later, the two brothers voluntarily appeared at the Kypseli police station and confessed to killing the 28-year-old. The 17-year-old reportedly told police that he inflicted the fatal wound, while the 19-year-old admitted to being an accomplice.