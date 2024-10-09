Clean hands revolution saving lives

In just 18 months, a pioneering program in Greece has averted approximately 60 deaths and 500 hospital-acquired infections, officials report. Launched in late 2021, the initiative targets a common yet often deadly complication in hospitals: central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI). Implemented across 10 public hospitals, the program has shown that even in a short span, simple yet rigorous protocols can make a profound impact.

At the heart of this effort is a renewed focus on central line management. Hospital staff meticulously followed a checklist, ensuring that every critical step in the procedure was completed without oversight. Equally important was strict adherence to hand hygiene – an often-overlooked but vital measure.

By combining these straightforward interventions with comprehensive staff training, the program has brought about a measurable reduction in infections, offering a model that could be scaled across Greece’s healthcare system to fight against hospital-acquired infections.

The program, called the Panhellenic Program for the Prevention and Control of Hospital Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance (GRIPP-SNF), is funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and implemented by the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Outcomes Research (CLEO) in collaboration with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in Boston.

The program initially identified a high infection rate of 8.1 infections per 1,000 venous catheter days from December 2021 to June 2022. Compliance with hand hygiene rules was only 43.1%. Following the implementation of new guidelines and staff training in central line care, the infection rate dropped by 38.5% to five infections per 1,000 venous catheter days, preventing hundreds of infections and saving dozens of lives.

“We provided the tools and expertise, but the real work was done by the hospital staff,” said Theoklis Zaoutis, program director and CEO of CLEO. He emphasized the importance of hand hygiene, noting compliance improved to 62% by mid-2024. Zaoutis added that even a 10% increase in hand hygiene compliance can significantly reduce infections.