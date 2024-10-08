Cabbies given three-week deadline to install card payment signs

Taxi drivers have been given a three-week deadline to place special adhesive signs on the rear-right window of their vehicles informing customers that they accept card payments.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) delivered the signs to the Panhellenic Taxi Federation on Tuesday, requesting that they be distributed to cabbies.

The AADE produced signs free of charge.

Failure to display the sign will result in a fine of €1,000 euros.