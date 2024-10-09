NEWS

Turkey blocks instant messaging platform Discord

Turkey blocks instant messaging platform Discord

Turkey has blocked access to instant messaging platform Discord following a court decision, the country’s infotech regulator said on Wednesday.

Turkey’s Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) published the access ban decision on its website.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said a court in the capital Ankara decided to remove access from Turkey to San Francisco-based Discord due to sufficient suspicion that the crimes of “child sexual abuse and obscenity” have been committed.

“We are determined to protect our youth and children, from the harmful publications of social media and the internet that constitute crimes. We will never allow attempts to shake the foundations of our social structure,” Tunc also said in a post on X.

The access ban decision comes after public outrage caused by the murder of two women, perpetrated by a 19-year-old man earlier this month.

Following the incident, content on social media showed some users of Discord were praising the killing which led to public outrage against certain communities on the platform.

On Tuesday, Russia’s communications regulator blocked Discord for violating Russian law, after previously fining the company for failing to remove banned content, the TASS news agency reported. [Reuters]

Turkey Media

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kathimerini, Milliyet editors write for each other’s audience
GREECE-TURKEY RELATIONS

Kathimerini, Milliyet editors write for each other’s audience

Turkey fines popular TV series after religious controversy
NEWS

Turkey fines popular TV series after religious controversy

Upbeat Turkish media reception over Erdogan visit
NEWS

Upbeat Turkish media reception over Erdogan visit

Media, uni cooperation discussed at Greek-Turkish forum in Istanbul
NEWS

Media, uni cooperation discussed at Greek-Turkish forum in Istanbul

Athens Democracy Forum explores challenges facing modern journalism
NEWS

Athens Democracy Forum explores challenges facing modern journalism

Family of slain journalist seeks reversal of ‘not-guilty’ verdict against suspected assassins
NEWS

Family of slain journalist seeks reversal of ‘not-guilty’ verdict against suspected assassins