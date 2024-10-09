NEWS

Elevator collapse at student dormitory investigated by Thessaloniki prosecutor

A preliminary investigation was ordered into the elevator collapse at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s student accommodation.

The incident occurred Monday night, with no students inside the elevator at the time. No injuries were reported.

The investigation, conducted by the Fire Service, aims to examine potential charges of reckless endangerment and construction code violations by assessing the circumstances of the incident, including the elevator’s last maintenance date and any unsafe materials used. All elevators in the university’s dormitories will also be inspected for maintenance issues.

The Youth and Lifelong Learning Foundation has launched its own investigation into the incident.

Education Accident Crime

