NEWS

Greek Cypriot scientist Demis Hassabis wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Greek Cypriot scientist Demis Hassabis wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Greek Cypriot scientist Demis Hassabis won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday, along with his two colleagues, US scientists David Baker and John Jumper, for their work in decoding protein structures and creating new proteins, leading to advancements in drug development.

Hassabis, 48, is the CEO and co-founder of Google DeepMind. He was born to a Greek Cypriot father from Famagusta and a Singaporean mother, and he grew up in north London. Alongside US scientist John Jumper, 39, Hassabis used artificial intelligence to predict the structures of nearly all known proteins. The third recipient, David Baker, developed methods for computational protein design, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Half of the prize was awarded to Baker, while Hassabis and Jumper shared the other half. “It’s totally surreal, quite overwhelming,” Hassabis told Reuters, thanking DeepMind, Google and Jumper.

“The award highlights the growing importance of artificial intelligence in science,” he added, noting that “any powerful technology can be misused if in the wrong hands.”

Hassabis, a neuroscientist, video game designer, entrepreneur and world champion in chess and poker, has long aspired to create machines that think independently to address global challenges. He gained recognition in his youth for exceptional chess skills and contributed to the popular video game Theme Park at 17. He graduated from the University of Cambridge in 1997 with double honors and earned a PhD in perceptual neuroscience before founding DeepMind.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry, regarded as one of the most prestigious in the scientific community, is valued at 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million). [Reuters/Kathimerini]

Science Technology Cyprus UK Sweden

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Spaceship’ observatory allows Cyprus stargazers a peek at the final frontier
ENVIRONMENT

‘Spaceship’ observatory allows Cyprus stargazers a peek at the final frontier

LSE Hellenic Observatory relaunches as research center for Greece and Cyprus
NEWS

LSE Hellenic Observatory relaunches as research center for Greece and Cyprus

Cyprus president fires police chief and deputy over the embarrassing escape of a convicted killer
NEWS

Cyprus president fires police chief and deputy over the embarrassing escape of a convicted killer

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece FMs meet in New York
NEWS

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece FMs meet in New York

Transplants bridge built with Cyprus
NEWS

Transplants bridge built with Cyprus

Cyprus’ top court sacks the government’s chief accountant over misconduct
NEWS

Cyprus’ top court sacks the government’s chief accountant over misconduct