Greek Cypriot scientist Demis Hassabis wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Greek Cypriot scientist Demis Hassabis won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday, along with his two colleagues, US scientists David Baker and John Jumper, for their work in decoding protein structures and creating new proteins, leading to advancements in drug development.

Hassabis, 48, is the CEO and co-founder of Google DeepMind. He was born to a Greek Cypriot father from Famagusta and a Singaporean mother, and he grew up in north London. Alongside US scientist John Jumper, 39, Hassabis used artificial intelligence to predict the structures of nearly all known proteins. The third recipient, David Baker, developed methods for computational protein design, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Half of the prize was awarded to Baker, while Hassabis and Jumper shared the other half. “It’s totally surreal, quite overwhelming,” Hassabis told Reuters, thanking DeepMind, Google and Jumper.

“The award highlights the growing importance of artificial intelligence in science,” he added, noting that “any powerful technology can be misused if in the wrong hands.”

Hassabis, a neuroscientist, video game designer, entrepreneur and world champion in chess and poker, has long aspired to create machines that think independently to address global challenges. He gained recognition in his youth for exceptional chess skills and contributed to the popular video game Theme Park at 17. He graduated from the University of Cambridge in 1997 with double honors and earned a PhD in perceptual neuroscience before founding DeepMind.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry, regarded as one of the most prestigious in the scientific community, is valued at 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million). [Reuters/Kathimerini]