NEWS

Mayor faces legal reckoning over amusement park death

Mayor faces legal reckoning over amusement park death

Two members of the Kassandra Municipal Council in Halkidiki, northern Greece have filed a lawsuit against Mayor Anastasia Chalkia for alleged dereliction of duty following a fatal accident in the summer at a local amusement park in Pefkochori.

They accuse her of failing to convene the licensing committee to decide on the park’s closure after authorities reported it was operating without a permit on July 7, 2024.

They stated that the responsibility to close the park rested with either the mayor or the seven-member committee, which was not summoned due to Chalkia’s inaction. The mayor, who was summoned to testify before a criminal justice, asserted that she delegated licensing responsibilities to an assistant mayor.

Moreover, a municipal employee involved in the licensing process may also face scrutiny. Meanwhile, criminal charges for manslaughter have been filed against the park owner and operator, as well as complicity charges against a civil engineer who falsely certified the park’s safety.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist
NEWS

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist

Police officer arrested on bribery charges
NEWS

Police officer arrested on bribery charges

Two people wanted for murder in Sweden arrested in Athens
NEWS

Two people wanted for murder in Sweden arrested in Athens

Students arrested in protest over dorm elevator collapse
NEWS

Students arrested in protest over dorm elevator collapse

Youth delinquency on the rise in Greece, seminar reveals
NEWS

Youth delinquency on the rise in Greece, seminar reveals

Ex-PE teacher in Crete being investigated for child abuse
NEWS

Ex-PE teacher in Crete being investigated for child abuse