Youth delinquency on the rise in Greece, seminar reveals

At a seminar titled “Profiling Youth Delinquency,” criminologist Eftychia Katsigarakis presented alarming statistics on juvenile arrests in Greece.

From January 1 to August 31, nearly 9,000 minors were arrested, with approximately 3,500 cases either adjudicated or still in process.

Katsigarakis reported that 50% of these cases involve property crimes, such as theft and robbery, while 20% are related to drug possession and trafficking.

Despite a noticeable increase in serious offenses, she emphasized that most arrests are for minor infractions.