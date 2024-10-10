NEWS

Youth delinquency on the rise in Greece, seminar reveals

Youth delinquency on the rise in Greece, seminar reveals
[Shutterstock]

At a seminar titled “Profiling Youth Delinquency,” criminologist Eftychia Katsigarakis presented alarming statistics on juvenile arrests in Greece.

From January 1 to August 31, nearly 9,000 minors were arrested, with approximately 3,500 cases either adjudicated or still in process.

Katsigarakis reported that 50% of these cases involve property crimes, such as theft and robbery, while 20% are related to drug possession and trafficking.

Despite a noticeable increase in serious offenses, she emphasized that most arrests are for minor infractions.

Child Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bus driver convicted of insulting 15-year-old student in Larissa
NEWS

Bus driver convicted of insulting 15-year-old student in Larissa

Teenagers arrested outside Athens school on suspicion of drug dealing
NEWS

Teenagers arrested outside Athens school on suspicion of drug dealing

16-year-old charged with alleged rape of 13-year-old in Thessaloniki
NEWS

16-year-old charged with alleged rape of 13-year-old in Thessaloniki

Tougher laws to combat rising teen violence
NEWS

Tougher laws to combat rising teen violence

Minister unveils legal reforms to combat youth violence
NEWS

Minister unveils legal reforms to combat youth violence

Ark of the World charity founder denies wrongdoing
NEWS

Ark of the World charity founder denies wrongdoing