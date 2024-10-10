NEWS

Bus driver convicted of insulting 15-year-old student in Larissa

File photo.

A 51-year-old school bus driver in Larissa, central Greece, has been found guilty of insulting the sexual dignity of a 15-year-old student by making obscene gestures at her.

The court is currently considering a potential suspension of the driver’s sentence.

Testimony was given by the victim’s father, the girl herself, the school principal, and colleagues of the accused.

The case has raised concerns over student safety and conduct in schools, prompting discussions about appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The final sentencing decision will be announced soon.

Child Crime

