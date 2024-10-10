NEWS

Two people killed, four injured in overnight traffic accidents

Two people were killed and four injured in two traffic accidents in less than 12 hours on Greece’s streets, highlighting concerns about a spike in road fatalities.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday night on the Thessaloniki-Kavala highway in northern Greece, near the village of Nea Apollonia.

According to state broadcaster ERT, it involved a car swerving off the road for unknown reasons and crashing into a tree. The impact killed a 31-year-old woman riding in the car as a passenger and injured the driver and another passenger, aged 24 and 28, respectively. The two young men are being treated for multiple injuries.

The second deadly incident involved two cars crashing into each other on the Greek capital’s notorious Poseidonos Avenue, in the early hours of Thursday.

The cars were driving in the same direction, from the port city of the Piraeus to the seaside suburb of Glyfada, when they crashed into each other and veered off the road. One of the vehicles smashed into a light pole, killing the driver with the force of the impact. The other rammed some parked cars and a tree, which resulted in its driver and passenger being injured and needing hospitalization.

According to the Greek statistical authority ELSTAT, 82 people died on Greece’s streets in July alone and 53 sustained serious injuries, against 78 fatalities and 89 serious injuries in the same month last year.

Death

