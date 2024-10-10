Court rules rail workers’ strike illegal

There has been an increasing number of complaints against Hellenic Train at the railway watchdog.

A 24-hour strike announced for Thursday by the rail workers’ union was ruled illegal by a court on Wednesday.

The court’s decision came after an appeal by Greece’s train operator, Hellenic Train.

As a result, services on the rail network are expected to be carried out as scheduled.

Rail workers are demanding, among other things, the immediate operation of remote control and signaling across the entire network, improved maintenance and the completion of crucial system installations, citing mounting safety concerns following last year’s deadly crash in Tempe in central Greece and at least two near misses in recent months.