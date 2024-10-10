Students arrested in protest over dorm elevator collapse

Five students were arrested Thursday at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki after blocking the rector from leaving a building in protest at a recent elevator collapse in a dormitory.

Charalampos Fidas was attending an event when the students blocked the exit. Police were called, and after entering the building, tensions escalated, leading to the arrests. The rector then left the scene.

A preliminary investigation has been ordered into the elevator collapse, which occurred Monday night. No one was inside when it collapsed, and no injuries were reported.

Students are protesting police presence on campus, which has been allowed since 2019 when the university asylum law was repealed.