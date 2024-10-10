Two people wanted for murder in Sweden arrested in Athens
Police in Athens have announced the arrest of two people who are wanted in Sweden on suspicion of murder and incitement to murder.
The two Kurdish nationals – a 55-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man – were arrested on Wednesday in the Neo Kosmos district on foot of a European arrest warrant.
The pair, along with five others arrested in a simultaneous operation in Sweden, are accused of planning and committing the murder of a relative of the 37-year-old in September.
Police said they hope to gather evidence from a number of mobile phones, tablets, documents and clothing found in the Athens residence of the pair which will be sent to the Swedish authorities.
The arrested pair were led before a prosecutor.