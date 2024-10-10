Minute’s silence to be observed in Baldock’s memory, says UEFA

Greece’s George Baldock in action with Georgia’s Lasha Dvali at the Euro 2024 Qualifier playoff, Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2024 (Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

A minute’s silence will be observed at Thursday’s Nations League game between England and Greece in memory of George Baldock following the death of the Greek international, UEFA said.

“UEFA would like to send its condolences to the family of George Baldock, the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) and Panathinaikos FC following the Greek international’s sudden and untimely death,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

“Following a request by the HFF, a minute’s silence will be observed ahead of tonight’s UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium, with both teams wearing black armbands during the game.”

The body of the 31-year-old British-born Panathinaikos and Greece defender was found on Wednesday in a swimming pool at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, police sources said.

A coroner at the University of Athens confirmed, following an autopsy, that Baldock died as a result of drowning. [Reuters/Kathimerini]