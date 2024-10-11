Investors eye private school market

Greece is experiencing a boom in private school investments as international funds increasingly target the education sector. The surge comes as demand for private education grows, driven by parental interest and expanding opportunities in Greece’s education market.

Recent deals include the Inspired Education Group’s acquisition of two prestigious institutions – the Moraitis School and the Costeas-Geitonas School – and the purchase of an international school in Thessaloniki by UK investors. Additionally, a new school with international programs is planned in the Elliniko development in southern Athens.

This wave of investment is part of a broader trend, with education specialists noting increased interest from US and French investors. Historical schools in Athens and other regions, such as Corinth and Larissa, are also seeing new units open and expansion plans in the works.

Enrollment numbers reflect this momentum. According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority, private school attendance grew significantly between 2019 and 2022. Private kindergarten enrollments saw a 51.8% increase during this period, rising from 15,982 students in 2019 to 24,264 in 2022. The growth extended to primary schools as well, with a 6.8% rise, as the number of students grew from 38,027 to 40,634.

Secondary education is also expanding. Private middle schools saw a 26.3% rise in student numbers, increasing from 16,098 in 2019 to 20,335 in 2021. Similarly, senior high schools reported a 15.4% rise, with enrollments climbing from 14,615 to 16,871. Overall, the total number of students in private schools grew by 20.5%, from 84,722 in 2019 to 102,104 in 2022.

Regional cities and towns are also seeing rising demand for private education, prompting investors to explore opportunities beyond Athens. This shift is creating a more diverse educational landscape across Greece, and as new residential developments, like those in Elliniko, unfold, the need for high-quality private schools will further fuel the sector’s expansion.

A notable increase in parents investigating private schooling options, not only for large, well-known institutions but also for smaller schools, reflects a growing acceptance of private education.

Moreover, the private education sector is poised for further growth, as the demand for quality educational services expands beyond metropolitan areas.