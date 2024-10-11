Silencing the dissonance: Experts tackle tram noise

Noise pollution from trams in Athens is becoming a growing concern, with experts recommending solutions to mitigate its effects.

Recent studies conducted by TT&E Traffic Transportation and Environment Consultants, commissioned by the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), reveal that tram noise impacts a broader area compared to the Electric Railway, affecting more residents near the tracks. While noise levels don’t mandate immediate action, experts suggest implementing sound-absorbing panels along the Electric Railway and periodic lubrication of tram tracks, especially on tight turns, to reduce friction and noise.

According to the studies, around 36,000 people live within close proximity of the Electric Railway, with 20.5% exposed to daytime noise above 55 dB. For the tram, approximately 21,000 residents are affected, with 23.7% exposed to similar noise levels during the day. The measures aim to improve the auditory environment for those living near the transport lines while complying with EU regulations on noise assessment and control.

