NTUA expands reach with plans for campus in Cyprus

The National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) is poised to open a new branch in Cyprus, aimed at attracting both local and international students, including Greeks.

With its draft charter ready, NTUA awaits the Cypriot government’s framework for welcoming foreign universities. University President Ioannis Hatzigeorgiou has met with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Education Minister Athena Michaelidou to discuss the initiative.

Proposed locations for the branch are being considered, with mayors from various cities expressing interest. Named the International Technical University of Athens – Cyprus, the institution will feature five schools, including architecture and engineering. Programs will be conducted in English, with a five-year integrated master’s degree upon completion. However, some academic bodies within the NTUA have voiced opposition, arguing that tuition fees undermine equitable access to education and create a system favoring wealthier students.

Despite the pushback, the new branch is projected to launch as early as the 2026-27 academic year.