NEWS

NTUA expands reach with plans for campus in Cyprus

NTUA expands reach with plans for campus in Cyprus
[Intime News]

The National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) is poised to open a new branch in Cyprus, aimed at attracting both local and international students, including Greeks.

With its draft charter ready, NTUA awaits the Cypriot government’s framework for welcoming foreign universities. University President Ioannis Hatzigeorgiou has met with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Education Minister Athena Michaelidou to discuss the initiative.

Proposed locations for the branch are being considered, with mayors from various cities expressing interest. Named the International Technical University of Athens – Cyprus, the institution will feature five schools, including architecture and engineering. Programs will be conducted in English, with a five-year integrated master’s degree upon completion. However, some academic bodies within the NTUA have voiced opposition, arguing that tuition fees undermine equitable access to education and create a system favoring wealthier students.

Despite the pushback, the new branch is projected to launch as early as the 2026-27 academic year. 

Education Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
LSE Hellenic Observatory relaunches as research center for Greece and Cyprus
NEWS

LSE Hellenic Observatory relaunches as research center for Greece and Cyprus

Cyprus to ban cell phone use in schools
NEWS

Cyprus to ban cell phone use in schools

Cyprus unis are a case study for Greece, says minister
NEWS

Cyprus unis are a case study for Greece, says minister

Greek Cypriot scientist Demis Hassabis wins Nobel Prize in chemistry
NEWS

Greek Cypriot scientist Demis Hassabis wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

Cyprus president fires police chief and deputy over the embarrassing escape of a convicted killer
NEWS

Cyprus president fires police chief and deputy over the embarrassing escape of a convicted killer

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece FMs meet in New York
NEWS

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece FMs meet in New York