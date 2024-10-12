New metro access gates

NEWS

Aiming to improve the overall experience for commuters, new entry and exit gates will be gradually implemented starting Friday at six stations on Line 3 of the Athens metro: Agia Varvara, Korydallos, Nikaia, Maniatika, Piraeus, and Dimotiko Theater.

The upgraded equipment includes 73 electronic gates featuring enhanced functionality and security, along with six data management and transmission centers. Passengers will also find 46 ATH.ENA Ticket and ATH.ENA Card vending machines at the metro stations, with one offering audio guidance in Greek and English at each location.

There will be 20 ticket and card vending machines at tram stops heading to Piraeus, equipped with visual guidance in six languages. 

