Body of Briton recovered from remote area in Kalavryta

Authorities in northern Peloponnese in southern Greece recovered the body of a 67-year-old British national who collapsed while engaging in aircraft spotting with a friend.

The body body was discovered in a remote area of Megalo Spileo, situated northeast of Kalavryta in the regional unit of Achaia.

According to a statement from the police, the man had ventured to the location with another Briton to observe passing airplanes when he lost consciousness for reasons that remain unclear.

Two fire engines and seven firefighters were dispatched to the site, where they successfully recovered the man’s body. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Kalavryta.

Authorities have indicated that the body will be sent to Patra for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.