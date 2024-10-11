NEWS

Two arrested after explosives found in vehicle in Omonia Square

Authorities are investigating a vehicle containing explosives discovered in Omonia Square in downtown Athens.

Counter-terrorism officers are at the scene, and traffic has been suspended on Socrates Street due to the ongoing investigation.

The explosives were found during a routine check by the police, along with a weapon hidden in the vehicle. A couple has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being taken to police headquarters for questioning.

