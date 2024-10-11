NEWS

Man arrested in Athens with explosives after routine traffic stop

A man previously convicted for drug offenses was arrested in downtown Athens’ Omonia district after police discovered explosives in his car during a routine stop on Friday. 

The suspect was found with a firearm, explosives and detonators. Authorities are investigating his potential involvement in organized crime, including arson and bomb attacks on nightclubs, though these links are not yet confirmed.

A woman in the passenger seat was also taken in for questioning. Traffic on Sokratous Street was temporarily suspended as bomb disposal units responded at the scene. 

Crime

