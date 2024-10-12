NEWS

Free screening program for colorectal cancer

Free screening program for colorectal cancer
[Shutterstock]

Greece has launched a free screening program for colorectal cancer, targeting citizens aged 50 and older. Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced the initiative, which begins with the distribution of SMS notifications to eligible participants.

Some 2.8 million Greeks and long-term residents between the ages of 50 and 69 will receive messages informing them of their right to obtain free self-testing kits from participating pharmacies. 

The program not only provides these self-tests but also guarantees free consultations with gastroenterologists for those who test positive.

Eligible individuals can claim their self-test kits within four months of receiving their notification. If a test result is negative, the screening ends, but an invalid result allows for a second test at no cost. A positive result triggers a medical visit code, allowing for a free gastroenterology appointment using the patient’s AMKA number.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Silencing the dissonance: Experts tackle tram noise
NEWS

Silencing the dissonance: Experts tackle tram noise

British tourist falls off balcony in Crete
NEWS

British tourist falls off balcony in Crete

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist
NEWS

Patients and relatives acquitted of paying bribes to Thessaloniki cardiologist

Romanian pilgrims in hospital after eating wild mushrooms on Mount Athos
NEWS

Romanian pilgrims in hospital after eating wild mushrooms on Mount Athos

Clean hands revolution saving lives
NEWS

Clean hands revolution saving lives

Progress against Alzheimer’s
NEWS

Progress against Alzheimer’s