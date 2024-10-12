Greece has launched a free screening program for colorectal cancer, targeting citizens aged 50 and older. Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced the initiative, which begins with the distribution of SMS notifications to eligible participants.

Some 2.8 million Greeks and long-term residents between the ages of 50 and 69 will receive messages informing them of their right to obtain free self-testing kits from participating pharmacies.

The program not only provides these self-tests but also guarantees free consultations with gastroenterologists for those who test positive.

Eligible individuals can claim their self-test kits within four months of receiving their notification. If a test result is negative, the screening ends, but an invalid result allows for a second test at no cost. A positive result triggers a medical visit code, allowing for a free gastroenterology appointment using the patient’s AMKA number.