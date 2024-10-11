Brothers remanded after confessing to cousin’s killing in Kypseli

Two brothers, 17 and 19, who confessed to killing their 28-year-old cousin in Kypseli on Tuesday, have been remanded.

The defendants spent several hours in the interrogator’s office before being placed in temporary police custody. Their parents and other relatives also testified on Friday.

Sources say the brothers claim their cousin previously hit them when they were 4 and 6 years old.

Regarding the knives found in their possession, they reportedly said, “We did not plan to use [them]; we wanted them for personal safety.”