Thousands attend concert in memory of Tempe victims

Around 40,000 people attended a concert at the Kallimarmaro Stadium in Athens on Friday in memory of the victims of the Tempe railway disaster.

A similar number followed the sold-out event, which was organized by the Tempi 2023 Association, online.

“If only we didn’t have to be here tonight, if only we were with our loved ones, all alive. We remember the people who so unjustly died so early. Let’s experience a night of unity and let our voices reach the stars,” the organizers said at the start of the concert.

The following artists performed: Loudovikos ton Anogeion, Koinoi Thnitoi, Dimitris Mystakidis, Foivos Delivorias, Tania Tsanaklidou, Sokratis Malamas, Ioulia Karapataki, Thanasis Papakonstantinou, Martha Frindzila, Giannis Litainas and Alexandros Ktistakis.

