Downtown driving curbs return

Traffic restrictions aimed at reducing congestion and pollution in downtown Athens will resume on Monday after the summer break. The “daktylios” system limits entry based on license plate numbers: Cars with even-numbered plates can enter on even days, while odd-numbered plates are allowed in on odd days.

Thee rules apply Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restricted zone is marked by blue signs with a yellow map.

Low-emission vehicles are exempt, but owners of electric, natural gas, autogas, hybrid, and Euro 6 diesel cars emitting less than 120g/km CO2 must apply for an exemption at daktylios.gov.gr.