NEWS

Elderly woman found dead in her home with stab wound

Elderly woman found dead in her home with stab wound
File photo.

An 84-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the town of Kamena Vourla, central Greece, on Saturday.

Local police officers, accompanied by the woman’s 77-year-old cousin, went to her house after she had not been seen for the past 24 hours to check on her well-being.

With the assistance of a locksmith, they opened the door and discovered the elderly woman lying on the floor near the entrance. A short distance away, there were footprints and blood stains.

According to reports, the house had not been disturbed and the body exhibited no signs of a struggle.

The forensic doctor was promptly notified and arrived at the scene.

The forensic examination revealed that the woman had a stab wound and her death is estimated to have occurred around noon on October 11

Crime Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two brothers surrender after fatally stabbing cousin in Athens
NEWS

Two brothers surrender after fatally stabbing cousin in Athens

Pakistani migrant found dead in police precinct
NEWS

Pakistani migrant found dead in police precinct

Man found stabbed to death in his own home
NEWS

Man found stabbed to death in his own home

Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Detainee takes own life at police headquarters in Thessaloniki

Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia
NEWS

Man and woman arrested for killing 64-year-old in Arcadia

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself
NEWS

Man kills wife before turning gun on himself