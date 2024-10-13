Elderly woman found dead in her home with stab wound

An 84-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the town of Kamena Vourla, central Greece, on Saturday.

Local police officers, accompanied by the woman’s 77-year-old cousin, went to her house after she had not been seen for the past 24 hours to check on her well-being.

With the assistance of a locksmith, they opened the door and discovered the elderly woman lying on the floor near the entrance. A short distance away, there were footprints and blood stains.

According to reports, the house had not been disturbed and the body exhibited no signs of a struggle.

The forensic doctor was promptly notified and arrived at the scene.

The forensic examination revealed that the woman had a stab wound and her death is estimated to have occurred around noon on October 11