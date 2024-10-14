Mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz detained in Athens

Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz was detained at Athens International Airport on Sunday under a warrant issued by Romanian authorities. He faces prosecution in the Balkan country for, among other charges, involvement in a criminal organization.

Steinmetz, a multi-billionaire investor who made his fortune in diamonds, was arrested upon his arrival in Athens from Tel Aviv, despite a 2022 decision by the Greek judiciary rejecting Romania’s extradition request. Judges then ruled that his right to a fair trial in Romania would be violated and that he faced a real risk of inhuman and degrading treatment if extradited.

Following the directive of the appeals prosecutor, he was referred to the appeals council on Monday for a reevaluation of his case.

A year ago, the businessman was arrested at Larnaca Airport due to a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Romanian authorities but was released on bail.

Steinmetz was convicted in absentia by the Romania’s Supreme Court in 2020 over fraudulent land deals that took place between 2006 and 2008.

Additionally, he is embroiled in a separate legal battle in Switzerland, where he has been found guilty of corruption in a case involving exploration permits for iron ore deposits in Guinea.