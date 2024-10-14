Prosecutor seeks conviction of Father Antonios in Ark of the World abuse case

Father Antonios Papanikolaou, founder and former head of children’s charity Kivotos tou Kosmou (Ark of the World) is seen in a charity building in Kolonos, Athens in a 2017 photo. He is facing charges of embezzlement, money laundering and sexual abuse of minors. [Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]

An Athens prosecutor has called for the conviction of Father Antonios on five counts related to alleged abuse at The Ark of the World child charity.

During a two-hour statement Monday, the prosecutor also recommended the conviction of six out of eight defendants, while seeking the acquittal of two others.

The prosecutor found sufficient evidence of abuse at the charity’s facilities in Volos and Chios but expressed doubts about incidents in Kalamata, Athens and Pogoniani. The trial will continue with closing arguments from both sides.

Father Antonios was attributed an “active and dominant role” in the charity, contradicting his claims of providing only spiritual guidance. Witnesses testified that he had unquestioned authority within the organization. The charges include moral complicity in physical harm to minors.

The trial is focused on misdemeanor charges, as the case has been divided. A separate trial addressing felony charges, including accusations of sexual abuse, has yet to begin. Father Antonios is accused of sexually abusing two boys, one 19-year-old former resident and a 15-year-old current resident, between 2020 and 2022 in various Ark of the World facilities.