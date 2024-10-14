Authorities investigate sexual abuse case involving 13-year-old girl on Lesvos island

The National Center for Child Abuse and Exploitation, operated by The Smile of the Child organization, issued a statement on Monday regarding the case of the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl on Lesvos Island by adults last summer.

According to the center, it received a call on July 17 from a concerned citizen who reported incidents of both physical and verbal abuse toward the 13-year-old by family members.

One day later, the organization formally notified the relevant authorities to investigate the living conditions of the girl.

On October 14, the center “was informed through news reports about the sexual abuse of the 13-year-old by two adults last August, who filmed their actions and shared them with third parties online,” the center’s officials stated.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the alleged perpetrators are two individuals, aged 21 and 22, who knew the victim. The reports indicate that at the end of August, the two men lured the victim into their car under the pretense of going for a drive, thereby trapping her.

The perpetrators allegedly blackmailed the girl with the recorded material. The victim informed her parents in October, who then reported the incident to the police.

Moreover, the girl was admitted to Vostaneio Hospital after attempting to take her own life.

The case is currently in the preliminary investigation stage, while the men have been identified by the local police. The prosecutor is expected to evaluate the preliminary investigation material.