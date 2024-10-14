Taxi owners appeal POS sticker requirement on rear window

Taxi owners’ associations have appealed to the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, against a ministerial decision requiring all taxis to display POS stickers on their rear windows.

The directive, issued by the Minister of National Economy, requires a special sticker on the bottom right of the rear window to indicate the presence of a POS machine, and imposes a fine of 1,000 euros for non-compliance.

The taxi owners are seeking to overturn the decision, arguing that the placement of the sticker in this specific location poses a safety issue, as it obstructs the driver’s view and causes damage to the windshield wipers.