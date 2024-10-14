Problems with Facebook, Instagram reported
Thousands of Facebook users in Greece and abroad have been reporting connection problems over the past hour.
The outage monitoring app downdetector said hundreds of users of Facebook and other Meta platforms, such as Instagram and Messenger, reported problems with use. Real-time monitoring shows the problems spiked and then abated.
Most reports in Greece came from Athens, Thessaloniki and Volos.
Meta has so far given no explanation about the connectivity issues.