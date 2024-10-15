Conviction sought for founder of children’s charity in abuse case

The legal battle surrounding the Ark of the World charity organization is entering a critical phase after an Athens court prosecutor on Monday requested the conviction of its founder, Father Antonios Papanikolaou, for five charges related to physical abuse at the organization’s facilities.

The court’s decision is expected by early November. While this case deals with misdemeanors, Father Antonios is facing more serious allegations.

An upcoming trial will address felony charges of child sexual abuse, based on accusations from former residents of the organization’s facilities.

The court claims the priest used his influential position to commit these acts between 2020 and 2022.

In parallel, he is also under investigation for forgery and financial misconduct.

He allegedly presented falsified documents during previous hearings and faces charges of embezzling large sums through unexplained expenditures tied to property acquisitions and renovations.