Trapper sentenced to two years in prison for ordering cannabis online

A well-known trap artist from Thessaloniki has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, after ordering 500 grams of cannabis during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The sentence came as part of a plea deal with the prosecutor under Greece’s criminal negotiation system.

The trapper, who confessed to the crime, said the cannabis was for personal use, ordered during the lockdown when restrictions were tight. Authorities traced him after the package, sent from Athens, arrived in Thessaloniki bearing his details.