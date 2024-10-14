Jail term for defrauding lottery winner

A Thessaloniki man was sentenced to 3 years and 3 months in prison for defrauding a farmer who had won a considerable amount in the lottery.

The man and a lawyer convinced the farmer to part with tens of thousands of euros to invest in face masks during the pandemic, in solar farms and in real estate, all of them nonexistent investment schemes.

The fake businessman was sentenced Monday by a lower court for a series of misdemeanors. His lawyer accomplice will be tried separately by an appeals court with the charges upgraded to felonies because of his profession.

[AMNA]