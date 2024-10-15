NEWS

Man caught by hidden camera sexually abusing bedridden woman

File photo.

A 56-year-old man in central Greece was charged with rape after he was caught on camera abusing a bedridden elderly womanwivth dementia, state-run broadcaster ERT reported Tuesday.

The suspect, whose wife was taking care of the victim, entered the woman’s home in the area of Orchomenos, Viotia, last Sunday afternoon, went to the bedroom and performed lewd acts on the sleeping woman.

The victim’s son saw the abuse live on his cell phone from a camera he had installed in her room and called the police. The suspect was arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime. 

Police later confiscated the clothes he was wearing during the assault and his mobile phone. 

On Thursday, he will will testify before an investigative magistrate. 

Crime

