Care center for disabled children being investigated for abuse

An investigation was launched on Tuesday into the living conditions at a care facility for disabled children in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, following media reports alleging abuse and poor hygiene standards.

The inquiry will look into allegations of systematic neglect, unlawful violence against minors and vulnerable individuals, and health regulation violations.

The head of the Thessaloniki Prosecutor’s Office, Styliani Yailoglou, ordered a preliminary investigation to determine any criminal liability. Parents, guardians, and legal representatives will be called to testify, and a health inspection of the facility will be conducted. 

The Agios Dimitrios Rehabilitation Center had been investigated three years ago following the death of a 21-year-old patient after he was allegedly beaten by a nurse. The probe found operational irregularities, leading to the resignation of the entire management team. The case is still ongoing.

 

Thessaloniki

