Officer, banker, businessman linked in €35 mln fraud

Αuthorities are investigating a €35 million “missing trader fraud” case involving a Thessaloniki businessman, a bank executive and a police officer.

The probe, led by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, centers on a network of “phantom companies” in Greece and Bulgaria used to evade VAT payments through fake transactions.

The businessman is suspected of misappropriating millions from Greek and European funds.

The investigation reveals a possible link between the businessman and a senior bank official in northern Greece, who allegedly helped the businessman secure loans under questionable circumstances.

In return, the businessman is said to have facilitated the laundering of €2 million for the bank official.

The police officer involved reportedly notarized documents for the businessman, enabling high-value transactions.

Despite the seriousness of the case, no assets have been seized from the businessman yet, with investigations ongoing.

The probe is now under the scrutiny of both national and European legal bodies.