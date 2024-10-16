NEWS

Officer, banker, businessman linked in €35 mln fraud

Officer, banker, businessman linked in €35 mln fraud

Αuthorities are investigating a €35 million “missing trader fraud” case involving a Thessaloniki businessman, a bank executive and a police officer.

The probe, led by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, centers on a network of “phantom companies” in Greece and Bulgaria used to evade VAT payments through fake transactions.

The businessman is suspected of misappropriating millions from Greek and European funds.

The investigation reveals a possible link between the businessman and a senior bank official in northern Greece, who allegedly helped the businessman secure loans under questionable circumstances.

In return, the businessman is said to have facilitated the laundering of €2 million for the bank official.

The police officer involved reportedly notarized documents for the businessman, enabling high-value transactions.

Despite the seriousness of the case, no assets have been seized from the businessman yet, with investigations ongoing.

The probe is now under the scrutiny of both national and European legal bodies. 

Crime Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme
NEWS

Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme

US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions
ECONOMY

US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions

Cyprus to get US expertise in countering money laundering
NEWS

Cyprus to get US expertise in countering money laundering

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties
NEWS

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties

Police dismantle transformer theft ring in rural Rodopi
NEWS

Police dismantle transformer theft ring in rural Rodopi

Driver remanded over deadly Athens crash
NEWS

Driver remanded over deadly Athens crash