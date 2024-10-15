NEWS

Driver remanded over deadly Athens crash

Driver remanded over deadly Athens crash

A 39-year-old man has been remanded into pretrial custody following his testimony in connection with a fatal car accident in southern Athens last week.

The accident resulted in the death of another motorist, a man aged 52, who was on Poseidonos Avenue at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the 39-year-old veered out of control, hit the victim’s car – sending it crashing into a light pole – and then collided with several parked vehicles. 

The suspect, who was injured in the collision, is said to have been driving well over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level that was three times over the legal limit.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 10, near the seaside suburb of Glyfada.

 

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Appeal trial over US biologist Suzanne Eaton’s murder to begin Thursday
NEWS

Appeal trial over US biologist Suzanne Eaton’s murder to begin Thursday

Cargo ship rescues 81 migrants off southern Peloponnese
NEWS

Cargo ship rescues 81 migrants off southern Peloponnese

Man caught by hidden camera sexually abusing bedridden woman
NEWS

Man caught by hidden camera sexually abusing bedridden woman

Man arrested with explosives seen as arms ‘courier’ for criminals
NEWS

Man arrested with explosives seen as arms ‘courier’ for criminals

Jail term for defrauding lottery winner
NEWS

Jail term for defrauding lottery winner

Man with replica assault rifle arrested in Athens
NEWS

Man with replica assault rifle arrested in Athens