Driver remanded over deadly Athens crash

A 39-year-old man has been remanded into pretrial custody following his testimony in connection with a fatal car accident in southern Athens last week.

The accident resulted in the death of another motorist, a man aged 52, who was on Poseidonos Avenue at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the 39-year-old veered out of control, hit the victim’s car – sending it crashing into a light pole – and then collided with several parked vehicles.

The suspect, who was injured in the collision, is said to have been driving well over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level that was three times over the legal limit.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 10, near the seaside suburb of Glyfada.