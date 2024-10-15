Police dismantle transformer theft ring in rural Rodopi

Four individuals stole 36 transformers, along with their supply cables, from the Greek Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE), with a total value exceeding 245,000 euros, in rural areas of Rodopi, northern Greece, public broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday.

The thefts took place gradually over three months, from mid-November 2023 to mid-February 2024.

Their activities were uncovered following a thorough police investigation. Charges have been filed against the alleged perpetrators for grand theft, and the case has been submitted to the relevant prosecutor.